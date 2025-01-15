Review: Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) at Sheffield Lyceum

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) is at the Lyceum, Sheffield, until Saturday. Photos: Mihaela Bodlovic

In vain I have struggled. My feelings will no longer be repressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love this play.

In Sheffield once again, after a triumphant tour in 2022, the Regency riot Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) is back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mashing Georgian-era manners with modern-day foul-mouthery, these are the Bennet sisters as Jane Austen would surely love to have seen them: Doc Marten stomping, Meryton Ball boozing – with swearing and stints on the karaoke thrown in.

The play won the Laurence Olivier award for Best Comedy in the West End

Last time, P&P starred its acclaimed creator, writer and director Isobel McArthur in two of its central roles.

This time it’s an all-new cast for the bawdy, irreverent, lightning-paced play which won the Laurence Olivier award for Best Comedy in the West End, and earned standing ovations on opening night at the Lyceum.

Rhianna McGreevy plays meddling matchmaker Mrs Bennet with the hilarious air of an asthmatic Patsy Palmer, and Mr Darcy with a brooding sexual tension you could cut with a cake slice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Preston Low is sarcastic, feisty and fierce as our headstrong heroine Elizabeth, and Emma Rose Creaner is a star turn, capturing Charlotte Lucas’ unrequited yearning, Caroline Bingley’s Sloaney scheming, and the ‘Tim-nice-but-dim’ charm of a bumbling Mr Bingley whose first five minutes are spent with his hand stuck inside the Pringles.

Not quite a musical, the play features lots of anachronistic songs

The actors bounce between roles and accents with such speed that soon enough you forget entirely that even the male characters, servants and sisters are being played by an all-female cast of five.

First performed in 2017 at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre, the play still carries a distinctly Scottish flavour: there’s Irn-Bru to swig and Tunnock’s caramel wafers to nibble at the Meryton Ball.

Throughout, the devilish deliciousness is in the detail – Lizzie sneaking a crafty fag with bad boy Wickham behind the bins; Jane’s cringingly gauche housewarming gift of a melting Vienetta in a Tesco’s carrier bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And though not quite a musical, the play features lots of anachronistic songs – most memorably when lady-in-red Catherine de Bourgh demands a singalong of her lesser-known nephew Chris’ hit, and Lizzie unleashes upon Darcy a seething rendition of You’re So Vain ending with a mic-drop laced with contempt. Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) is at the Lyceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, January 18.