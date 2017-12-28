Review of the Year 2017: October - Sheffield Hallam MP suspended from Labour party and newlyweds make huge charity gesture

Newlyweds Jamie Hulley and Jordan O’Farrell kicked off the month with a terrific feel-good story, after they used their wedding to thank staff at St Luke’s Hospice.

The pair encouraged their guests to donate to the hospice, in lieu of gifts, and raised over £5,000 on their special day.

Jordan and Jamie

Jordan said: “Until last year, St Luke’s was a charity that neither Jamie or I were particularly aware of, but in a very short space of time, Jamie’s dad and my grandad both became patients.”

St Luke’s Hospice needs to raise £6m annually simply to maintain its current levels of service, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

And October was also the month that The Star called for military chiefs to bring back HMS Sheffield.

The Star revealed that The Ministry of Defence was weighing up a campaign, led by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Anne Murphy, who had written to the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Philip Jones, asking for one of the Royal Navy’s next generation of Type 23 frigates to be named after the city - reviving the strong tradition of the ship nicknamed the ‘Shiny Sheff.’

One of the new frigates being built for the Royal Navy

The last HMS Sheffield was decommissioned and sold to Chile in 2002, while its predecessor was sunk in the Falklands war 35 years ago, killing 20.

The jury is still out on this request, and Sheffield faces stiff competition from cities across the UK to secure naming rights for one of the remaining six frigates, after the first two were christened Belfast and Glasgow.

And local MP Jared O’Mara came under fire for sexist and homophobic comments, with many calling for his resignation in October.

O’Mara was suspended from the Labour Party on October 25, after further online comments.