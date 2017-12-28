Review of the Year 2017: May - Sheffield Arena security ramped up following Manchester bombing and Kell Brook loses world title crown

Security was ramped up as Take That came to Sheffield Arena in May, just one week after the Manchester Arena terror attack left 22 dead.

Sheffield International Venues revealed they had reviewed security arrangements across its 17 venues in the city and further afield to include bag searches, and the banning of water bottles larger than 500ml. They also didn’t allow visitors to go otuside to smoke during the Take That concert.

One parent who attended with his daughter said: “There was quite a long queue and everyone’s bag was being searched. But to be honest, people seemed to be in favour of it, given what has happened.”

Kell Brook lost his world title crown in May when a nasty left-eye injury forced the Sheffield warrior to fall on his shield at Bramall Lane.

Kell suffered a broken eye socket in the 11th round technical knockout against Errol Spence Jr at Sheffield United’s packed stadium. Spence, four years the younger man, had flown 4,650 miles to take on the Ecclesfield champion. The 31-year-old has since revealed he hopes to return to the ring next year.

Also this month, Sheffield Food Festival came under new management who hoped it would signal a ‘new era’ for the famous city event.

Reece Lippolis, of Urban Pantry slices some cheese at the Sheffield Food Festival.

The festival included an Eats, Beats and Treatsd streetfood village, a tasting tent, an artisan market, and pop-up farmyard in the city centre, when it opened at the end of the month.

Laura Holmes, projects development officer for new management, the Events Collective, said: “Most definitely we hope it will be a new era for the festival. It’s time to freshen things up a bit.

“The Eats Beats and Treats village should appeal to people who go to all the night market stuff. It has been a shame in the past that it’s wrapped up at 6pm.”

