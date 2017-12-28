Review of the Year 2017: March - Sheffield estate named one of the most anti-social in the country and city secondary schools oversubscribed

A troubled Sheffield estate was named ‘one of the most anti-social in the country’ this month, but residents who lived there were having none of it.

Research revealed that Parson Cross was one of the most notorious crime hotspots across England and Wales, with 143 incidents reported in a six-month period.

But defiant residents insisted they were proud to live there, rubbishing the stories and claiming the estate was dripping with community spirit. Residents apparently banded together to replace a 13-year-old’s Xbox, after his was stolen, as well as clubbing together to replace two TVs, an iPad and a laptop.

Resident Katie Fields said: “I couldn’t believe how generous people had been. It restores your faith in people.”

Also this month, over in Barnsley, 60-year-old Lynn Everett was handed a £4,000 bill after being found living with 83 dogs in her three-bedroom semi.

Magistrates heard the dogs were all in good health at the Hoyland property, and were well cared for, but Ms Everett’s licence only allowed her to have 41 dogs.

March was also the month The Star revealed that 13 secondary schools in the city were oversubscribed for September.

March was also the month The Star revealed that 13 secondary schools in the city were oversubscribed for September.

The figures included three – Fir Vale, High Storrs and King Ecgbert – that were so popular they had to refuse children a place, despite them living in the catchment area.

Several other schools had to turn pupils away, despite them having older siblings studying there, or attending one of its feeder primaries.

The most oversubscribed school was found to be Tapton School, in Crosspool, where 176 pupils were refused one of the 265 available places – 28 of whom already had siblings at the school, and 14 from one of Tapton’s feeder primaries.

A rise in birth rates was given as the reason.