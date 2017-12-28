Review of the Year 2017: February - Row over controversial comments and Boeing announces plans for Sheffield

The pressure was on the Rt Rev Philip North to ease the city’s ‘distress and anxiety’ sparked by his opposition to ordaining women as priests.

Rev North, who was made bishop of Burnley in 2015, made headlines back in February after it was revealed he was expected to be elected the next bishop of Sheffield.

An artist's impression of the new Boeing factory planned for land off Europa Link at Tinsley, Sheffield.

Rev Hammersley said at the time: “The majority of people assumed the next bishop would ordain women.

“But as soon as we found out this bishop comes from a different church, it threw up a lot of issues that we were not prepared for.”

Rev North ended up withdrawing his acceptance of the nomination in March without taking up the post, to the relief of many people in the city.

Also this month, it was annouced that aerospace giant Boeing would be landing in Sheffield with a £20m deal to build its first factory in Europe.

The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North.

Boeing Sheffield, based on Sheffield Business Park, will make parts for actuators, motors which move wingflaps. It comes 16 years after Boeing founded the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Sheffield University, which is based nearby.

Months later, in September, Boeing announced it was doubling its investment, and the size of the new facility, which is expected to open towards the end of next year.

There was even more cause for celebration this month with Forgemasters announcing a stunning turnaround – a £6.5m investment in its future.

The Brightside steelmaker lost £9.4m back in 2014, as it battled a ‘storm’ whipped up by high energy costs and a collapse in the oil and gas sector, which led to 100 job losses.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Boeing factory next to the AMRC Factory 2050.

But bosses launched a turnaround plan, targeting new markets in the defence and civil nucleur power sectors to get the firm back on track.