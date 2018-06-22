REVIEW: Lionel Richie delivers a night to remember in Chesterfield

He turned 69 just days before he took to the stage in Chesterfield, but Lionel Richie jumped around the Proact Stadium like a man half his age.

His show was spectacular right from the start last night.

Sitting down at his piano he kicked off with Easy (Like Sunday Morning) which had the crowd on their feet within the moment the first note was played.

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist performed all his well know hits - including Hello, My Destiny and Three Times A Lady - as well as from his former outfit, The Commodores, ensuring every member of the audience, ranging for youngsters to pensioners, could sing along.

He switched effortlessly between upbeat songs and his signature ballads.

Dancing On The Ceiling was a highlight for many, when the audience were literally dancing in the aisles.

There were numerous opportunities for the audience to get involved. Deprived of Diana Ross not being on stage, he encouraged the women to sing for her, in the duet Endless Love.

A poignant moment came when Richie remembered many of the artists who have passed away in recent years, including Prince, Whitney Houston, George Michael and David Bowie.

He then performed We are the World, co-written with Michael Jackson.

Richie had contact chat with the audience, cracking jokes and mocking the 'cold' English summer and picking out members of the audience who had wrapped up for the occasion, which helped to give the show a more intimate feel despite the thousands of people in the stadium.

He closed his set with the ever-popular All Night Long - and by the look of him and the audience, we all could have kept dancing all night long too.