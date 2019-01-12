Review: Audeara A-01 bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

In an exceptionally crowded market, the chance of genuine, noticeable innovation in headphones is increasingly limited.

Audeara have managed to deliver just that with the A-01 - and have opted for the personal touch in order to do so.

What's in the box? Audeara A-01 headphones

They have created a high-end set of headphones which offer a customisable listening experience for each individual user.

The key to this is an easy-to-use app which accompanies the kit.

Basically, while wearing the set, the user can take part in a listening test and at the end of it, the settings of the headphones are altered automatically.

The whole point is an attempt to ensure the listener hears a piece of music exactly as it is meant to be heard, complete with the nuances.

It is perfectly logical that each individual will hear the same piece of music differently based on the quality of their hearing and wiring of their senses. So while one may hear a deep base beat under a track, another may not register it at all.

The point of these headphones is to make sure every single person can hear that deep base beat as intended.

The user has a choice of three different levels of listening test via the app - standard, precision and ultimate precision.

The test consists of adjusting the volume levels of various tones until you are barely able to hear it.

This ranges from 16 tones on the standard test up to 64 tones with the ultimate precision test.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating of course and this is far from a mere gimmick. Even after a standard test there is a noticeable difference to the sound of music you have been listening to for years.

It says it all that you are offered the opportunity to only partly adjust the settings when first applying them - to avoid the ‘culture shock’ for want of a better term.

It is really interesting to listen to a favourite song and hear things you have never heard before - small subtle tones that had previously blended into the overall sound.

For what, on the surface, seems simple and is exceptionally user-friendly, the results are stunning.

The headphones operate over a Bluetooth connection but also have the ability to connect with the provided jack to operate when not charged.

Other features include an option for noise cancelling plus a built in microphone for hands free operation.

Battery life extends to 65 hours without noise cancelling or 35 hours with the feature activated.

Aesthetically they are a stylish black and are very comfortable to wear, even for long periods. They fold easily into a small, tough carry case.

The high end price means this is perhaps a set for only music aficionados but those with a real interest will be blown away by the listening experience.

Audeara A-01 RRP £299