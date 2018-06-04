Reveller uses fake Little Britain ID for Dronfield Beer Festival

A fake driving licence featuring Andy Scouser from Little Britain was used to try and gain entry to the Three Valley’s Beer Festival in Dronfield.

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, which saw the identification given to the door staff on Saturday, June 2, said: “It appears Andy has changed a lot in appearance since his Little Britain days and aged very well.

“Door staff recognise every trick in the book and there was no beer for Andy last night.”

The police say the imposter was stood at the bar saying Andy’s popular catchphrase of the cult BBC comedy ‘I want that one’.