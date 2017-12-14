REVEALED: What inmates at South Yorkshire prison will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
At Lindholme Prison inmates have the choice of.......
Orange and cranberry nut roast
Roast halal chicken leg
Homemade ocean pie
Roast turkey
Braised diced beef casserole
Roast potatoes, sprouts carrots
Christmas pudding , vanilla slice
The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.