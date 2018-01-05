REVEALED: This is what will be moving into a disused listed building in Sheffield city centre

The future of a historic and disused building in Sheffield city centre which has stood empty for 15 years has been revealed.

Eua De Vie Leisure Ltd made a license request to Sheffield City Council last year for Cairns Chambers on Church Street.

Now, it has been revealed that the company are planning to turn the building into a new seafood restaurant called Cargo Hold.

The information on its website states that the restaurant and bar will be 'coming soon' to 20 Church Street, the current site of the Cairns Chambers.

Vibe Sheffield have reported that the restaurant will be bringing a 'Mediterranean, seafood grill' to the city centre as well as serving 'dramatic' cocktails.

Director Shaun Campher told Vibe: "There’s plenty of places you can get fresh seafood from, Whitby’s just down the road, we’re in England, and you are only ever two hours from the coast.

“As a company we want to use sustainable sources, so sustainable fisheries, and we’re also going to be using biodegradable straws. We’re also trying to raise awareness of waste.”

Church Street is already home to a number of historic buildings, including Sheffield Cathedral, a Grade I listed building, and Cutlers' Hall.

Cairns' Chambers, a Grade II listed building, was built between 1894 and 1896 and includes a four-foot statue of Earl Cairns, a former Lord Chancellor.