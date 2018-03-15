REVEALED: These are the police’s FIVE most wanted men in Doncaster

Have your say

Photos of five men sought over crimes in Doncaster have been published by South Yorkshire Police on a ‘Most Wanted’ list.

The men are believed to hold vital information on a series of offences including burglary, assault and theft.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson said: “Our number one priority is to protect vulnerable people, target criminality and bring offenders to justice.

“To achieve this we are appealing for help and information from members of the public to identify individuals officers would like to trace as part of ongoing investigations.

“Any information, even if you believe it to be irrelevant, could assist with our enquiries and I would urge members of the public to report it.

“If you are able to help us with any of our ongoing investigations, or hold information about any of the individuals, please call.”

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

To view the FIVE most wanted, click on the link above.