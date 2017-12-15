REVEALED: The worst performing primary schools in Sheffield

The best and worst performing primary schools have been revealed after the latest primary school league tables were published.
The results of Key Stage 2 – the first exam markers of how children are performing in the key elements of reading, writing and maths – have now been released by the Government
Figures are used by any parents use to gauge which school their children should go to.
The city-wide percentage is 60 per cent, while the national average is 61 per cent.
Here are the bottom ten rated primary schools for the percentages of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at KS2.
Oasis Academy Fir Vale - Five per cent
St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 14 per cent
Norfolk Community Primary School - 18 per cent
Hinde House 3-16 School - 21 per cent
Pathways E-Act Primary Academy - 23 per cent
Arbourthorne Community Primary School - 25 per cent
Meynell Community Primary School - 27 per cent
Concord Junior School - 30 per cent
Acres Hill Community Primary School - 33 per cent
Here are the bottom ten rated primary schools for overall performance at the end of KS2
St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
Concord Junior School
Hartley Brook Primary School
Pathways E-Act Primary Academy
Halfway Junior School
Brook House Junior Schoo
Norfolk Community Primary School
Arbourthorne Community Primary School
Pye Bank CofE Primary School
Meynell Community Primary School
There were more than 20 schools where no data was applicable or available.