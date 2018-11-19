The UK towns and cities which drink the most booze have been revealed – so how does Sheffield fare in a rundown of the nation’s top 60 heaviest drinking spots?
The list, drawn up by the Daily Feed, ranks a string of UK towns and cities on how much booze its inhabitants consume – although its unclear how the figures and statistics were arrived at.
But despite its night time party image, Sheffield was only just made it into the top 40 - coming in at 38th spot on the 60-strong list.
Locally, Barnsley and Chesterfield were all said to consume more alcohol, with only Rotherham and Doncaster ranked below Sheffield.
The Daily Feed’s report said: “Alcohol is everywhere we look: in the shops, on TV in pubs, bars, clubs and probably in our homes as well!
“Whether it’s students downing Jäegerbombs, professionals enjoying a glass of Merlot after a stressful day at work or simply having a pint down the pub with your family on a Sunday there’s one things for sure: alcohol appeals to all ages.”
Sheffield’s listing said: “With two universities, it’s perhaps not surprising that Sheffield is on this list!
“The consumption isn’t drastically different to the national average but Sheffield is showing a rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions and deaths, which it is trying to tackle with various initiatives.”
Blackpool was named as the heaviest drinking town in the UK, with Sunderland and Middlesbrough also in the top three.
Here’s the complete rundown.
60. Carlisle
59. Corby
58. Ashfield
57. Darlington
56. Oldham
55. Rotherham
54. Derry
53. Doncaster
52. Dudley
51. Leicester
50. Bridgend
49. Lancaster
48. Dundee
47. York
46. Stockton-On-Tees
45. Bradford
44. Blackburn
43. Knowsley
42. Durham
41. Islington
40. Aberdeen
39. Derby
38. Sheffield
37. Bury
36. Swansea
35. Gloucester
34. Redcar and Cleveland
33. Barnsley
32. Wirral
31. Hartlepool
30. Liverpool
29. Coventry
28. St Helens
27. Wigan
26. Kingston Upon Hull
25. Edinburgh
24. Brighton
23. Newcastle Upon Tyne
22. Wakefield
21. Manchester
20. Wolverhampton
19. Torbay
18. Norwich
17. Rochdale
16. Newcastle under Lyme
15. Belfast
14. Burnley
13. Plymouth
12. Cardiff
11. Glasgow
10. North and South Tyneside
9. Barrow in Furness
8. Nottingham
7. Chesterfield
6. Salford
5. Gateshead
4. Stoke-on-Trent
3. Middlesbrough
2. Sunderland
1. Blackpool