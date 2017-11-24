REVEALED: The Sheffield secondary school crowned 'the best in the North'

Have your say

A Sheffield secondary school has been hailed as the 'best in the North of England' by The Sunday Times.

Silverdale School in Sheffield, ranked second among comprehensive schools in the four Yorkshire counties, has won The Sunday Times North State Secondary School of the Year award.

The Sunday Times said the school has produced consistently excellent results over a number of years.

Silverdale have once again this year sustained strong results at both GCSE and A-level despite the toughening up of both examinations and syllabuses over the past 12 months.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “For any school to maintain consistently excellent academic outcomes in a time of huge change in examinations and course content, is an excellent achievement.

"Silverdale offers children the opportunity of a great education in the best comprehensive tradition.”

This summer 71.2% of exams entries gained A* to B grades at A-Level and just over a third of outcomes, 34.4%, achieved A*/A grades at GCSE.

A statement posted on the school's Twitter page read: "BIG NEWS!...We have been awarded 'Top School in the North' by @thesundaytimes !

"Congratulations to everyone in our school community who has helped make this happen. We are so very proud of our school & what we have achieved in #Sheffield."

The 25th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

Sheffield High School GDST was also named as one of the top ten independent secondary schools in the North with Bradford Grammer School scooping the main award.