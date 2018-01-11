REVEALED: The new independent restaurant set to open on Ecclesall Road next week

Another new restaurant is set to open its doors on Sheffield's famous Ecclesall Road next week.

Meditteranean inspired restaurant 'Olive' will open their doors on Thursday, January 18, on the former site of Dino's near Endcliffe Park.

Olive will be opened by two Moroccan brothers who have more than 40 years of experience cooking in kitchens across northern Italy and the UK.

As well as Italian classics, the brothers are also going to be offering a range of other dishes inspired by their Moroccan roots and 'extensive knowledge of Mediterranean food'.

A statement on their website read: "We are a family run restaurant where delicious, freshly prepared food, and friendly service are at the heart of everything we do.

"We are a fully licensed establishment, but do offer a bring your own bottle service midweek (corkage fees apply).

​"We cater to everyone, so whether it’s a cozy meal for two, or all the family are joining you, you’ll love the friendly atmosphere and delicious food."

Ecclesall Road has welcomed a range of new restaurants and bars in recent months; including Italian wine cafe Veeno, The Ecclesall Ale Club and Bocelli 1831.