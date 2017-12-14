REVEALED: The most popular items bought by people in Sheffield from Amazon in 2017

Sheffield's shopping habits have been revealed - after Amazon announced the most popular items bought by city shoppers in 2017.
Amazon's 2017 Trends Report revealed that the city loves late rocker David Bowie, TV chef Mary Berry and TV police drama Happy Valley - with CDs, books and DVDs among the best sellers.
The survey revealed the nation’s wacky and wonderful shopping habits, to the crisp flavour hotspots of the UK and also revealed what we been buying, reading, listening to and watching.
Some of the most popular products purchased on Amazon.co.uk by customers in Sheffield throughout 2017 included:
Music – Best of Bowie, David Bowie (CD)
Film and TV – Happy Valley
Books – Mary Berry: Foolproof Cooking
Video Games – Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Kids – Pie Face Game
In the Home - Breville Personal Blender
Alexa received over one million personal marriage proposals globally in 2017.
Meanwhile, Despacito by Justin Bieber was the most streamed song on Amazon Music. The UK was also desperately desiring ice-cream, with Haagen-Dazs Salted Caramel being one of the most ordered products on Prime Now.
Foodie trends have shown that London is cheese-obsessed, with halloumi and feta sales on the rise at AmazonFresh, while the North East of England are sweet-toothed snackers, busy ordering Manuka Honey, Cinnamon Jelly Bellies and Cadbury’s Crème Eggs.
2017 Bestselling Products:
Fire TV Stick
Amazon Echo Dot
Silentnight Deep Sleep Pillow
Deluxe Album CD by Ed Sheeran
Waterwipes Super Value Box
5 Ingredients – Quick and Easy Food by Jamie Oliver
Oral-B Pro 2500 Black Crossaction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Tassimo Costa Americano Discs
Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder by Pro Teeth Whitening Co
Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
Top Streamed Songs on Amazon Music Unlimited
Despacito by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
Galway Girl by Ed Sheeran
Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Rockabye by Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
Top 10 e-Books:
The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan
The Girlfriend by Michelle Frances
Lies by TM Logan
He Said/She Said by Erin Kelly
The Missing Ones by Patricia Gibney
The Missing Wife by Sheila O’Flanagan
Silent Child by Sarah A. Denzil
The Silent Wife by Kerry Fisher
Sweet Little Lies by Caz Frear
Friend Request by Laura Marshall
Top 10 Print Books:
5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan: 15 Minute Meals by Joe Wicks
Tom Kerridge's Dopamine Diet by Tom Kerridge
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli
Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together by Joe Wicks
The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet: Lose weight fast and re-programme your body by Michael Mosley
The Clever Guts Diet: How to revolutionise your body from the inside out by Michael Mosley
The World’s Worse Children 2 by David Walliams
Mary Berry Everyday by Mary Berry
Best Selling Products of the Decade on Amazon Prime
Fire TV Stick
25 by Adele
Bio Oil Specialist Skincare Oil
Cards Against Humanity
Frozen (DVD)
ghd IV Styler
Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan by Joe Wicks
Amazon Echo Dot
Fire Tablet
Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter