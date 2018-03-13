REVEALED: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield

The number of oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield has increased.

There were 15 schools that refused year seven pupils a place in September, an increase from 13 the previous year - which included three that turned away pupils despite them living in the schools catchment area.

King Ecgbert School was oversubscribed

These were High Storrs, King Ecgbert and the new Mercia School, which opens in doors in September and was built to cope with growing pressure on school places.A further 12 were also oversubscribed as Sheffield Council continues to feel the pressure on providing secondary school places following an increase in birth rates.

Other children have been turned away from schools where their brothers and sisters have places or who attend one of the feeder schools.

The most oversubscribed schools was Tapton School, in Crosspool, where 140 pupils were refused one of the 264 places - 16 of which attend one of its feeder schools.

Pupils were refused a place at High Storrs despite living in its catchment area

High Storrs, in Bents Green, refused places for 109 children - including 46 in its catchment area.

At King Ecgbert School, in Dore, 76 pupils were refused a place for September - including 14 living in its catchment area, while at Mercia School 66 pupils were turned away - including 46 in its catchment.

Of the 6,187 students set to start secondary school in September, 97 per cent have been given a place at one of their three choices of school.

In addition, 89 per cent have been given their first choice of school, which is up from 87 per cent last year.

A rise in birth rates has put growing pressure on school places in some parts of the city.

In addition to Mercia School, on the Bannerdale site in south-west Sheffield, another school, Astrea Academy Sheffield, is being built in Burngreave.

Additional places will also be available at Oasis Academy Don Valley from September.

Other schools oversubscribed were Bradfield School, Bradfield; Ecclesfield School, Ecclesfield; Fir Vale School, Fir Vale; Forge Valley School, Stannington; Hinde House School, Wincobank; King Edward VII School, Broomhill; Meadowhead Academy, Meadowhead; Newfield School, Norton Lees; Sheffield Park Academy, Manor; Silverdale School, Bents Green and The Birley Academy, Birley.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for comment.

