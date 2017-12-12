REVEALED: The best time to put your children to bed - according to their age

Being a parent is certainly not a straightforward task and bedtimes are one of the most difficult challenges.

Deciding on the best bedtime for your little one can often be challenging and that's before you even try getting them to go.

And if they haven't had enough sleep the next day then you'll be sure to know about it.

But, the age-old problem of when you should put your child to bed may finally be over thanks to an elementary school in Wisconsin.

Wilson Elementary have devised a helpful graph telling parents when is the best time to put their children to bed, based on their age and wake-up time.

So, for example, if you need to get your 7-year-old up for school at 7.15am then they should be going to bed no later than 8.15pm.

The wake-up times range from 6am to 7.30am and the graph lets parents of five-year-olds all the way up to 12 map out when they should be putting their child to bed.

However, the graph has divided opinion between parents on Facebook with some claiming that the guidelines are too strict.

Renae Doss posted: "Glad to know I am not the only parent that does NOT follow guidelines, especially with twin tween girls ! The struggle is real , regardless of the guidelines, recommendations & if course homework & after school activities!"

Debbie Douglas posted: "My kids are up by 530 at latest no matter when they go to bed. 630 bedtime sounds appealing lol."

Erik Platz said: "I disagree. It should be up to the parent (parental unit) to really know and understand their child's character, in order to decide on what time schedule is best suited for each individual child.

But, some parents were all for the sleeping graph, especially if it meant their child getting some extra hours in bed.

Tara Werner said: "The importance of several hours of sleep really impacts young students. Parents can really support their children by trying to establish a bedtime routine. This chart can be helpful in determining the hours of sleep for a child to be more successful in everyday situations."

Jeni Wells said: "I have a 6 year old an n 8 year old and both need at least 12 hours sleep or there cranky all day."