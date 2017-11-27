REVEALED: The best schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire according to The Times

Have your say

The best performing schools in South Yorkshire according to the Sunday Times have been revealed.

Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018, has identified the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

It includes primary schools, secondary schools, sixth form colleges, independent schools and academies.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.

Primary school rankings are based on SAT results, but some independent schools do not appear as they do not take SATs.

Westbourne School came top in Sheffield and is ranked in seventh place nationwide after some fantastic exam result.

The independent secondary school, which caters to around 350 students, achieved 48.3 per cent in GCSES at A* and A.

Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall came second, and 38th overall, because of its excellent reading and maths scores.

The mixed prep school has 210 pupils with academic fees for 2017/18 coming in at £3,030 including lunch.

Silverdale School, ranked second among comprehensive schools in the four Yorkshire counties, won The Sunday Times North State Secondary School of the Year award.

The school, with 1,360 pupils, came 162nd overall with 71.2 per cent of exams entries gained A* to B grades at A-Level and just over a third of outcomes, 34.4 per cent, achieved A*/A grades at GCSE.

Sheffield Girls' Senior School GDST finished 164th and was ranked eighth in the top Independent seconday schools in the North.

Academic fees for 2017/18 came in at £4,189 and 76.1 per cent of exams entries gained A*-B grades at A Level and 62.7 per cent, achieved A*/A grades at GCSE.

These are the 18 Sheffield and South Yorkshire schools on the Times Parent Power list:

1. (7) Westbourne School

2. (26) Hungerhill School

3. (38=) Mylnhurst Preparatory School

4. (45) Thomas Rotherham College

5. (47) Chapeltown Academy

6. (56) Bramley Sunnyside Junior School

7. (79) Silkstone Common Junior and Infant School

8. (120) Oughtibridge Primary School

9. (162) Silverdale School

10. (164) Sheffield Girls' Senior School GDST

11. (175=) St Marie's School RC Voluntary Academy

12. (219=) Tapton School

13. (251) Birkdale School

14. (333=) Hill House School

15. (378) Notre Dame High School

16. (417=) The McAuley RC High School

17. (438) The Hayfield School

18. (468) Wales High School