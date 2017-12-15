REVEALED: The best performing primary schools in Sheffield

The best and worst performing primary schools have been revealed after the latest primary school league tables were published.
The results of Key Stage 2 – the first exam markers of how children are performing in the key elements of reading, writing and maths – have now been released by the Government
Figures are used by any parents use to gauge which school their children should go to.
The city-wide percentage is 60 per cent, while the national average is 61 per cent.
Here are the top ten rated primary schools for the percentages of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at KS2.
Oughtibridge Primary School - 92 per cent
Totley Primary School - 90 per cent
Nether Edge Primary School - 89 per cent
Stocksbridge Junior School - 89 per cent
Bradfield Dungworth Primary School - 88 per cent
St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School - 88 per cent
St Marie's School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy - 85 per cent
Hillsborough Primary School - 82 per cent
Ecclesall Church of England Junior School - 81 per cent
Abbey Lane Primary School - 80 per cent
Here are the top ten rated primary schools for overall performance at the end of KS2
Nether Edge Primary School
Hillsborough Primary School
Anns Grove Primary School
Meersbrook Bank Primary School
Lowfield Community Primary School
Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy
Bankwood Community Primary School
Carfield Primary School
Shortbrook Primary School
Fox Hill Primary