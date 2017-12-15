REVEALED: The best performing primary schools in Sheffield

The best and worst performing primary schools have been revealed after the latest primary school league tables were published.

The results of Key Stage 2 – the first exam markers of how children are performing in the key elements of reading, writing and maths – have now been released by the Government

Figures are used by any parents use to gauge which school their children should go to.

The city-wide percentage is 60 per cent, while the national average is 61 per cent.

Here are the top ten rated primary schools for the percentages of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at KS2.

Oughtibridge Primary School - 92 per cent

Totley Primary School - 90 per cent

Nether Edge Primary School - 89 per cent

Stocksbridge Junior School - 89 per cent

Bradfield Dungworth Primary School - 88 per cent

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School - 88 per cent

St Marie's School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy - 85 per cent

Hillsborough Primary School - 82 per cent

Ecclesall Church of England Junior School - 81 per cent

Abbey Lane Primary School - 80 per cent

Here are the top ten rated primary schools for overall performance at the end of KS2

Nether Edge Primary School

Hillsborough Primary School

Anns Grove Primary School

Meersbrook Bank Primary School

Lowfield Community Primary School

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy

Bankwood Community Primary School

Carfield Primary School

Shortbrook Primary School

Fox Hill Primary