REVEALED: The 15 most oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield

The number of oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield has increased.

There were 15 schools that refused year seven pupils a place in September, an increase from 13 the previous year - which included three that turned away pupils despite them living in the schools catchment area.

Other children have been turned away from schools where their brothers and sisters have places or who attend one of the feeder schools.

Of the 6,187 students set to start secondary school in September, 97 per cent have been given a place at one of their three choices of school.

In addition, 89 per cent have been given their first choice of school, which is up from 87 per cent last year.

