Revealed: The 10 things your friends love and hate you posting on Facebook

The ten things that your friends love and hate you posting about on Facebook have been revealed.

And while there are plenty of things that will get you likes among your pals, there’s certain no-go areas that could lose you followers online.

What are the things that you should and shouldn't post on social media?

An estimated 39 million Britons used social media accounts last year, with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter amongst the most commonly used platforms.

New research from mobile phone insurer, Insurance2go, reveals the most (and least) accepted topics to post about on social media, what language you should steer clear of and how conscious Brits are when it comes to the consequences of what they share online.

Taking the crown for most accepted topic to post about is pets, with the British public putting their furry friends in first place across the board on Instagram (52%), Facebook (68%), Twitter (41%) and Snapchat (40%).

The top five most accepted topics to post about on Facebook were:

Pets (68%)

Birthdays (65%)

Spending time with family (54%)

Travelling / backpacking / holidays (53%)

New job / leaving a job (51%)

The top five most accepted topics to post about on Instagram were:

Pets (52%)

Birthdays (46%)

Travelling / Backpacking / Holidays (41%)

Spending time with family (40%)

Food (39%)

The top five most accepted topics to post about on Twitter were:

Pets (41%)

Birthdays (37%)

Politics (36%)

Random thoughts (34%)

New job / leaving a job (33%)

Interestingly, pets are a sure-fire winner for securing likes across all platforms, including the newer Snapchat (40%) and Instagram stories (41%). However, acceptable subjects then start to change depending on which social media website you're on.

Politics appears to be a strong theme for Twitter, with over a third (36%) naming it as an acceptable topic to discuss on the platform, meaning those with strong opinions on issues such as Brexit and general elections can tweet guilt free!

Images of tastefully placed food are a common sight on Instagram, with bloggers known to stand on tables just to get the perfect shot, but shockingly, food (39%) sits behind spending time with family (40%) in fifth place when it comes to what your followers want to see on their timeline, possibly putting an end to that trend.

Delving into the nation’s least favourite topics to see on their timelines, posting about a new home ranks last place on every social platform, with just 16% of people voting it as an acceptable topic to post about on Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram stories.

Understandably, death and funerals is a subject to steer clear of, with 81% voting it unacceptable to post on Instagram, 83% on Instagram stories and Snapchat, and 69% on Facebook. However, Twitter may be a safer space to express condolence, with weddings (21%) and babies (22%) receiving less votes than a death/funeral (23%).

But how comfortable should Brits feel when it comes to the language they use within their posts?

Some see British profanity as a national quirk, but when it comes to using such language on social media, the public is divided.

Over half (58%) said they have never sworn on their social media profiles. However, more than a third (39%) of the nation confessed to swearing on social posts with a quarter (25%) of those having exceptions for the use of strong language.

Almost 1 in 10 (9%) said they have sworn, but only in private posts, and 16% said they’ve only sworn about something they felt strongly about.

When it comes to facing the consequences of their social media actions, not everyone feels the need to fret about their online reputation.

Almost half (48%) of Brits said they never worry about the consequences of their posts, perhaps suggesting self confidence in the ability to post inoffensive content.

However, the half (49%) that do worry about their actions are primarily worried about family members disapproving (14%) and opinions of potential employers (12%).

Looking back at their online profile with regret, one man from Leeds said: “When I was at uni I applied for an internship in the comms and marketing team at my local council, which was a great opportunity for me to get my foot on the career ladder before graduating.

“After a successful application and passing two interview stages and a trial day, I was called in to meet with a senior manager to discuss my placement.

“During the meeting, I was shown tweets of mine from a year or two before, in which I was less than polite to the local railway service over some delays.

“Because of the link between the rail service and the council, I was asked to go back through my posts and remove all of the content within that day, or I wouldn't have been accepted for the role. Safe to say I'd taken it down within the hour!"

Gary Beeston, Sales & Marketing Director at Insurance2go said: “Although it’s a place to be yourself, social media is often the first place people head to, to boast about their personal life or express upset publicly.

“The whole world has access to everything you publicly post, so it’s important to think about the consequences of your online actions before publishing anything that may cause trouble with your friends, family or career further down the line.

“If you’re really active across social media and don’t keep your profiles private, we suggest you take more time to consider the topics you’re posting about as well as the language you use as you never know when your public posts could come back to haunt you!”

The top five least accepted posts across the board:

Buying a house (84%)

Deaths / Funeral (84%)

Politics (81%)

Babies / Children (78%)

Cars (77%)