REVEALED: The 10 common garden plants that can KILL your pet

Pet owners in Sheffield are being warned about the hidden dangers of some of our favourite garden plants.

They may be pretty to look at but flowers such as lilies, tulips and azaleas are potentially deadly to cats, dogs and even horses.

The garden experts at BillyOh.com have warned that even tomatoes and potatoes can be dangerous if your furry friends eat them when green and unripe.

A spokesperson for BillyOh.com said: “Flowers can look gorgeous and smell even better, but many can be very dangerous to a beloved cat or dog.

“So, when you’re deciding which plants to put in your garden, or even a pot in the house, do check first to make sure it isn’t toxic to your pets.

“If your pet shows any sign of having ingested poison, such as vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness or confusion, seek veterinary assistance straight away.”

