The 10 biggest sex lies told by men and women in Sheffield have been revealed.

Women’s most popular lie is to reduce the real number of men they have slept with.

Sheffield's top ten sex lies have been revealed

More than half of women (52%) said they had cut the real figure for their past lovers when talking about previous relationships with a new lover or friends.

The men’s most popular lie was to deny ever cheating on a previous partner.

READ MORE: This is how much sex Sheffield people should be having each week

Four out of ten men (44%) said they had hidden previous infidelity because they were worried it would put off a new lover.

The results are revealed in a new survey of 2,000 men and women, split evenly between the sexes, by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating website for married people with polling carried out in Sheffield and Doncaster.

The second most popular female sex lie was to fake an orgasm - 46% of women have done this.

READ MORE: Inside Sheffield sex and swingers’ club La Chambre – PICTURE GALLERY

In third place was saying ‘I love you’ when they don’t really mean it - which 37% of women have done.

In fourth place was lying to friends about the frequency of sex with a new partner - pretending the relationship is more passionate than it really is. A third of women (33%) do this.

Fifth place was denying fantasising about having sex with other men - which 31% of women have done.

The second most popular male sex lie was denying they ever watch porn, chosen by 42% of male respondents, and in third place was saying they rarely masturbate (36% of men).

In fourth place was telling a white lie about a woman looking great (34% of men) and in fifth place was fibbing about their number of past lovers - but unlike women, 28% of men are likely to increase rather than decrease their total.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Both sexes like to tell sex lies but it is interesting to discover just how different those lies are.

READ MORE: Sex secrets of the swingers: Tales from inside Sheffield’s La Chambre club

“While women are keener to downplay their number of previous partners, men are more likely to inflate their total.

“Men are most keen to lie about their previous infidelity - probably rightly deducing that this will be a big turn-off to new partners.

“Women also lie about cheating but not quite as much as men. This doesn’t mean that they are being more faithful. All IllicitEncounters’ research points to the fact that unhappy wives are just as likely to start affairs as their husbands.”

IllicitEncounters has enjoyed a 25% surge in membership in the first two months of this year as unhappy spouses vow to change their life in the New Year by meeting a new partner.

More than one million have registered with the site and popularity has shot up in the last five years because sky high house prices make it too expensive for couples to divorce and set up two new homes.

Women’s 10 ten sex lies

1 Reducing the real number of men they have slept with

2 Faking an orgasm

3 Saying I love you when I don’t mean it

4 We have sex all the time

5 I never fantasise about sex with other men

6 I’ve got a headache

7 I never cheat on a partner

8 The sex was great!

9 I don’t enjoy porn

10 I don’t masturbate

Men’s 10 biggest sex lies

1 I never cheat on a partner

2 I never watch porn

3 I rarely masturbate

4 You look great!

5 Increasing the real number of women they have slept with

6 I usually last a lot longer

7 Saying I love you when I don’t mean it.

8 The sex was great!

9 I just want to sleep - honest!

10 I never fantasise about sex with other women