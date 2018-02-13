Revealed: Sheffield venues with 5 star food hygiene ratings (0-A)

Have your say

Here are some of Sheffield’s food venues with a 5 star food hygiene rating,

A five-star rating means “very good”, a four-star rating means “good” and a three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”. A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

Recently we revealed the businesses which had been given zero-star ratings.

Now, we’ve looked at all those with a five-star ratings - and we’re pleased to report there are many more of these.

So many, in fact, we’ve had to split them up into batches.

These are the 32 venues in alphabetical order, from names beginning with numbers through to all those beginning with A.

Inspection criteria includes:

• How hygienically the food is handled

• How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

• The condition of the structure of the buildings

• The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

• How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.