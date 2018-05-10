REVEALED: Sheffield schools are among the worst funded in England

Sheffield schools are the worst funded out of all the major cities in England, shocking new figures have revealed.

Schools in the city will receive £743 per pupil less than Manchester in 2018/19, £589 less than Nottingham and £80 per pupil less than Leeds.

The figures also revealed that Sheffield receives significantly less than neighbouring areas - £213 less per pupil than Rotherham, £74 less than Barnsley and £73 less than Doncaster.

Education officials in Sheffield said the city is the worst funded of England's core cities - Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield - and although the Government's new national funding formula will improve the situation a little, the area still does not get 'a fair deal'.

The Star revealed last month that most primary schools will see their budgets slashed by tens of thousands of pounds under the Government's NFF, while most secondary schools will see them increase.

The Department for Education said the NFF is to correct historic disparities in the funding system, which involves redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas, but officials in Sheffield said although it will mean the city will get £5.8 more next year for its schools the area is still 'significantly disadvantaged.'

Chief executive of Learn Sheffield, a non-for-profit education group which works with city schools, Stephen Betts, said: "The Government is not funding education sufficiently and Sheffield share of that funding continues to be extremely unfair.

"Sheffield schools have done an amazing job to produce some of the strongest results of any core city whilst receiving less money than any of them.

"The new NFF was supposed to bring about a fairer distribution of funding but it clearly hasn’t gone far enough to give Sheffield a fair deal.”

A primary school headteacher said Sheffield schools are judged on the same standards as elsewhere in the country but with 'less and less to work with'.

He said: "Why do Sheffield families matter so much less than those in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham?

"Our Sheffield schools are amazing places which do so much with so little.

"Our teachers and heads believe in Sheffield and want an education system for the city which is funded fairly in line with comparative cities so that we can support our children and enable them to go on to have good lives; to be happy and successful and to give back one day as law-abiding citizens.

"We don't want more than is fair."

He added: "Sheffield schools and the local authority have to spin gold everyday - because we have the same standards to achieve, we are judged in league tables against schools in other core cities, but we have less to invest.

"We face the same NI/pension increases, apprentice levy, utility , rates and other hidden costs; we are subject to the same Ofsted inspection regime - but with less and less to work with."

A DfE spokesman said areas with more pupils with additional needs will get more money than others.

"Schools are funded on a per pupil basis and it is right that areas with more pupils with additional needs get extra funding to help those pupils who are likely to fall behind," he said.

"No school in Sheffield will lose funding - in fact, schools in the area will attract an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent – equivalent to £20.4 million – when the formula is implemented in full.

"Thanks to our reforms and the hard work of teachers 1.9million more pupils are in good or outstanding schools than in 2010.

"As a result of our fairer formula, by 2020, core funding will rise to a record £43.5 billion – the highest ever and 50 per cent more per pupil in real terms than in 2000.”

How much more other cities and towns get compared to Sheffield

- Manchester schools gets £743 more per pupil (which means an extra £52.8million more than Sheffield)

- Nottingham £589 per pupil (£41.8m)

- Birmingham £552 per pupil (£39.2m)

- Liverpool £478 per pupil (£34m)

- Bristol £175 per pupil (£12.5m)

- Newcastle £154 per pupil (£11m)

- Leeds £80 per pupil (£5.7m)

- Rotherham £213 per pupil (15.2m)

- Barnsley £74 per pupil (£5.3m)

- Doncaster £73 per pupil (£5.2m)