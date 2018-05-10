REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst hotspots for violent crimes and sexual offences

Have your say

The latest official crime figures for Sheffield show a big increase in the number of reported violent and sexual offences in the city.

Data obtained from Home Office website police.uk shows that in March the number of offences of a violent or sexual nature were 20 per cent higher than the previous month.

According to the figures there were a total of 1,183 reported violent or sexual offences in Sheffield in March.

The total number of recorded crimes across the city in the same period was 6,101.

The figures for March equate to an average of 38 violent or sexual offences a day in Sheffield druing the course of the month.

Run by the Home Office police.uk uses official data of reported crimes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sheffield is split into four policing wards - Central, North East, South East and West, A breakdown of reported crimes by street in each ward is part of the published figures.

In addition to violent and sexual offences other categories of crimes in the figures include bicycle theft, anti-social behaviour, robbery, shoplifting, theft from a person and other theft.

Other categories are criminal damage and arson, drugs, possession of weapons, public order, vehicle crime, and burglary.

In March a total of 314 violent or sexual offences were reported in Sheffield West.

Sheffield Central recorded 206 violent and sexual crimes, while there were 329 reports of such offences in Sheffield North East.

In the South East ward of Sheffield there were a total of 334 violent and sexual crimes reported to the police during March.

To report any crime you should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.