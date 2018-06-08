REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst crime hotspots

Have your say

More than 6,000 crimes were reported across Sheffield in April, the latest figures show.

In total there were 6,245 crimes reported in the city during the month, according to data published on police.uk

The stats equate to an average of 208 reported crimes a day in Sheffield during April.

Run by the Home Office police.uk uses official data of reported crimes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Sheffield is split into four policing wards - Central, North East, South East and West, A breakdown of reported crimes by street in each ward is part of the published figures.

Crimes are broken down into categories including burglary, bicycle theft, anti-social behaviour, robbery, shoplifting, theft from a person and other theft.

Other categories are criminal damage and arson, drugs, possession of weapons, public order, vehicle crime, and violence and sexual offences.

During April a total of 1,279 crimes were reported in Sheffield Central which covers the city centre and surrounding areas.

In the same period 1,600 offences were reported in Sheffield North East.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,683 crimes were reported in Sheffield South East and the same number in Sheffield West.

To report a crime in Sheffield call South Yorkshire Police on 101.