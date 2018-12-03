Sheffielc city centre

REVEALED: Sheffield's most anti-social behaviour plagued streets

Today The Star can reveal the city streets which have had the most complaints for anti-social behaviour.

The figures have been collated from police.uk and show the number of anti-social behaviour reports to South Yorkshire Police in September of this year.

1. Southey Hill

2. Crookes

3. Mather road

4. Cross Drive

