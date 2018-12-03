REVEALED: Sheffield's most anti-social behaviour plagued streets

The figures have been collated from police.uk and show the number of anti-social behaviour reports to South Yorkshire Police in September of this year.

1. Southey Hill 5 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour in September jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Crookes 5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September other Buy a Photo

3. Mather road 5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September other Buy a Photo

4. Cross Drive 5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September other Buy a Photo

View more