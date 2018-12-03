REVEALED: Sheffield's most anti-social behaviour plagued streets
Today The Star can reveal the city streets which have had the most complaints for anti-social behaviour.
The figures have been collated from police.uk and show the number of anti-social behaviour reports to South Yorkshire Police in September of this year.
1. Southey Hill
5 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
2. Crookes
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
3. Mather road
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
4. Cross Drive
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September
