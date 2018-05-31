REVEALED: Sheffield Council refuse over a third of Amey-related FOI requests

Sheffield City Council refused to provide details for more than a third of all requests related to their contract with Amey and tree felling in the past three years.

There was a total of 472 Freedom of Information requests submitted to the council relating to trees, the controversial Streets Ahead contract and Amey. Of those, 180 were fully or partly declined.

Calls from opposition councillors to “put an end to a lack of transparency” has put pressure on the ruling Labour group to look into how they handle sharing information.

A motion put forward by councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, to increase transparency will be discussed in a full council meeting next Wednesday.

Today he said: “The irony is, Nick Clegg, who was instrumental in securing the contract and one of the most powerful people in the country, wasn’t even allowed to see the full version.

“He got to see national security briefs, top level things about life and death, but unfortunately, Sheffield City Council never let him see a contract for fixing the roads and streets.”

Coun Mohammed said something needs to change, and added: “It’s clearly been getting worse. The more they withhold information the more people think there’s something to hide.

“I can’t believe how this council is operating. I hope after this year’s council election, when Labour lost seats, they actually reflect upon it. It can’t go on, something has to change. The citizens of this city have a right to be informed."

The Freedom of Information Act 2000 was introduced in 2005 for the public to access information held by public authorities. Authorities can refuse to provide details under certain exemptions.

Over the past three years the number of requests about the controversial contract had increased, along with partial and full refusals.

In these cases, the main reasons for refusal were that “cost exceeded the limit”, requests were "vexatious", information was “accessible by other means” and details were “personal” or “confidential”.

A total of 5,843 requests were made to Sheffield Council in the past three years, 895 of which were declined.

Mark Jones, senior information officer at Sheffield Council, said: “Where an FOI or part of an FOI request is refused we always specify the exemptions in question, and explain why they apply."

As well as the contract with Amey, the council have been accused of a lack of transparency over dealings with Chinese investors and for not broadcasting meetings, unlike Leeds, Manchester and Doncaster councils.

Read the full list of Amey-related FOI figures:

Totals for three year period

2018

Requests 193

Full refusals 25

Part refusals 47

Full disclosure 90

2017

Requests 157

Full refusals 29

Part refusals 21

Full disclosure 96

2016

Requests 122

Full refusals 43

Part refusals 15

Full disclosure 56