REVEALED: Plans to transform popular Sheffield cafe into micropub

Have your say

Plans have been revealed to transform a Sheffield cafe into a micropub selling craft ales.

The owners of The Iberico Cafe in Crookes have asked Sheffield Council for permission to turn the premises into a 'craft beer micro pub'.

According to the proposal, submitted at the end of January, the micropub will keep much of the 'look and feel' of the existing cafe interior and have a 'strong emphasis on independent, small batch beer companies'.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub to reopen today after sudden closure

There will be plenty of craft beer and real ale with 'no mainstream mass-produced products and no tv for sports.'

The floor area of the cafe will be increased by moving the counter back and there will be new signs put up outside.

Other than that there will be no change to the physical size of the venue.

Plans indicate the owners will set on an additional member of staff part-time.

New opening hours would be Monday to Friday from 3pm to 11pm, and noon to 11pm at weekends and bank holidays.

There has not been a name for the pub included in the proposal.

A decision on the scheme is due to be made by March 23.