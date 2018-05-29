REVEALED: How one of Sheffield's darkest ever weeks unfolded

Have your say

It's been a week where lives have been lost and worlds have been shattered in Sheffield.

On Sunday, South Yorkshire Police were left dealing with Sheffield's fourth stabbing in just six days - two of which proved fatal.

Sheffield was also forced to come to terms with the devastating loss of two of its most famous faces.

Hugely charitable lottery winner Barbara Wragg died on Monday, May 21 while Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle lost his life just four days later.

Here, we look back on one Sheffield's darkest ever weeks.

Monday, May 21 - Barbara Wragg dies

Sheffield lottery winner Barbara Wragg died aged 77 on Monday.

The hospital worker won £7.6 million in January 2000 before giving £5.5 million away to charity.

Hundreds benefited from their generosity including the Royal Hallamshire where Barbara worked for 22 years.

Monday, May 21 - Norfolk Park stabbing

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight close to the Premier convenience store on City Road.

No arrests have yet been made over the incident.

Tuesday, May 22 - Baby girl murdered

Martin Johnson, 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless, was charged with murder following the death of toddler, Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins.

She would have turned two-years-old next month.

Detectives arrested Johnson on Monday after Erin was admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital with suspected non-accidental injuries.

The toddler died on Tuesday just after 12.30am and a post-mortem examination revealed her cause of death was severe head injuries.

Wednesday, May 23 - Ryan Jowle stabbed to death

Ryan Jowle was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23 after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless has been charged with the murder of the 19-year-old and of a further charge of possession of a bladed article.

Thursday, May 24 - Sam Baker stabbed to death

Less than 24 hours after Ryan's murder, 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death on Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

He was stabbed at around 7.50pm and died an hour later in hospital and a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of fatally murdering Sam.

Friday, May 25 - Brendan Ingle dies

Legendary boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, whose Wincobank gym produced a string of world champions, died on Friday aged 77.

He died peacefully in the city's Royal Hallamshire Hospital at 7.40am on Friday.

His funeral will take place at Sheffield Cathedral on June 14 at 1.30pm, before moving to the City Road crematorium later that afternoon.

Sunday, May 27 - Fourth stabbing in Sheffield

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday, after he was injured in the fourth stabbing in Sheffield.

At around 2.20am, a man was stabbed in Asline Road, near to Bramall Lane

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 38-year-old suffered stab wounds to his leg and chest in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition."

Sunday, May 27 - Teenager killed in crash

A 15-year-old hit by a car on a major Sheffield road on Saturday, died in hospital the following day.

He was being treated for life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision in Penistone Road, Hillsborough at around 7.50pm on Saturday, May 26.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the boy sadly died in hospital on Sunday, May 27.