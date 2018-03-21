REVEALED: How many people in Sheffield are currently having an affair?

Have your say

Sheffield has been named as one of the top 50 most adulterous cities in the UK.

The Infidelity Index, released yesterday, lists the UK's most adulterous towns and cities in the UK.

It is compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, by mapping the postal data of people who have signed up to the website to find romance outside of their current marriage.

And Sheffield came in at number 30 out of 52 cities, with 20,221 people currently having an affair, up from 19,133 last year.

The stats show that 3.9% per cent of city's population are currently having an affair.

The most adulterous town in the country is Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, while the most faithful town is Wigan in Greater Manchester.

