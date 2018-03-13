Revealed: Here's how you can win a YEAR's supply of Yorkshire Crisps

Crisp lovers in Sheffield can get their hands on a whole year's supply of gourmet crisps with an exclusive competition.

The Star has teamed up with local business, The Yorkshire Crisp Company, to bring you this great opportunity to win a year’s supply of Yorkshire Crisps!

That’s 15 whole boxes full of delicious, gourmet crisps made from selected locally-grown potatoes which are hand-fried and seasoned with natural flavourings.

There are ten exciting flavours for the lucky winner to choose from – Natural Sea Salt/Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Chutney/ Chardonnay Wine Vinegar/Sweet Cured Ham and Pickle/Black Pepper/ Roast Lamb and Mint/Sweet Chilli and Lime/ Tomato,Basil and Mozzarella/Henderson’s Yorkshire Sauce and the latest addition, Oyster,Chilli and Lemon.

As well as the 40g single bags, Yorkshire Crisps are also available in 100g re-sealable drums or 150g large sharing bags (in selected flavours).

They can be purchased at many independent retailers and farm shops as well as online from www.yorkshirecrisps.co.uk or online grocery retailer, Ocado.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, buy The Star tomorrow, Wednesday March 14, and complete the voucher on page 23.

Terms &Conditions

The winner will be contacted by a representative of The Yorkshire Crisp Company to arrange intervals throughout the year for their prize to be sent out.

The winner will be able to choose which flavours they would like. The prize will consist of 15 x boxes (each containing 24 x single 40g bags) of Yorkshire Crisps to be delivered to the winner’s address.

Flavours are subject to availability. No cash alternative is available.

Johnston Press terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk for full details.