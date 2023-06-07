Return of the city’s outside art extravaganza – for an extra special anniversary

Tickets for the 20th anniversary of Sheffield’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event have just gone on sale, and organisers expect demand to be at an all-time high.

The Lord and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield welcome the countdown to last year's event with guests including Peter Clark (second from right), managing partner of event sponsors Graysons

City-based law firm Graysons returns as the premier sponsors of the event for the fifth year in a row.

Art In The Gardens will return to the Botanical Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, September 2nd and 3rd, with a preview evening on Friday, September 1st.

Scores of the region’s best artists will be exhibiting and selling their work once again.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said, “We’ve had the privilege of being involved in Art In The Gardens since 2019, and we’re looking forward to being present once again in September. It’s a wonderful celebration of the artistic and creative talent in the region.”

Art In The Gardens has grown to become one of the country’s largest outdoor art markets, with thousands of exhibits on display. It’s a chance to meet the artists and craft makers and explore the breathtaking Botanical Gardens.

Tickets can be purchased via www.artinthegardens.com.

Graysons is also the sponsor of Sheffield Young Artists.

Graysons Solicitors specializes in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 70 staff.Graysons are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD.