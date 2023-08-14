Sheffield retro: 23 photos showing much-missed traders at Sheffield's old Sheaf Market
It was one of Sheffield's most bustling spots, selling goods of all varieties as enticing aromas filled the air, along with the patter of traders and chatter of shoppers.
These photos will take you on a nostalgic trip back in time to the days of Sheffield's Sheaf Market, from its early years as the Rag 'n' Tag market to the official opening of the new building in 1973 and its final days in the 90s before demolition began in 2001 and it was replaced by office blocks.
Our retro photo gallery features some of the most popular traders from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s selling their wares at the market on Commercial Street beside what is today Park Square Roundabout at the edge of the city centre.
The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.