This photo gallery features some of the most popular traders from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s selling their wares at the market beside what is today Park Square Roundabout

It was one of Sheffield's most bustling spots, selling goods of all varieties as enticing aromas filled the air, along with the patter of traders and chatter of shoppers.

These photos will take you on a nostalgic trip back in time to the days of Sheffield's Sheaf Market, from its early years as the Rag 'n' Tag market to the official opening of the new building in 1973 and its final days in the 90s before demolition began in 2001 and it was replaced by office blocks.

Our retro photo gallery features some of the most popular traders from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s selling their wares at the market on Commercial Street beside what is today Park Square Roundabout at the edge of the city centre.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Brian's millinery stall Brian's millinery stall at the old Sheaf Market in Sheffield city centre in August 1985. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Edwards Mick (Potty) Edwards at his china and crockery stall in the old Sheaf Market, in Sheffield city centre, in March 1993. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Fruit Cabin The S. D. Hallam fruit stall at Sheffield's Sheaf Market in March 1993. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Granelli's Granelli's confectionery stall at the old Sheaf Market, in Sheffield city centre, in 1985. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

