Retirement of headteacher sparks search for new leader at Sheffield secondary school

A search has begun for a new headteacher at a Sheffield secondary school.

Steve Fowler will retire as headteacher at Meadowhead School, Dyche Lane, Meadowhead, in the summer.

An advertisement has now been published for a new headteacher to replace him.

The new headteacher will be paid between £86,435 and £100,072.

The post said the successful applicant will be 'experienced and an innovative strategic leader with a proven record of securing positive outcomes for students'.

They must have the ability to 'motivate, inspire and empower staff members and young people' and build upon the success of Mr Fowler.

The school elected to become an academy and form Meadowhead School Academy Trust in 2012.

A new £2.4 million sixth form building opened at the school in November and features 11 classrooms fitted with the latest technology, a common room and cafe.

