Retired social worker from Chesterfield jailed over attacks on children

A retired social worker from Chesterfield has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for assaulting six teenagers.

Duncan Ritchie, aged 71, of Highfields Way, Holmewood, was found guilty of 11 charges against six teenagers dating back to the 1980s.

Ritchie was found guilty of the indecent assault of a boy aged 13, four counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 15, four indecent assaults of a girl aged 14 and two counts of indecent assault of a girl over 16.

Derbyshire Police said some incidents involved burning children and hitting them with a cane.

The incidents took place at Greenacres children's home in Clay Cross and Lindenhurst children's home in Chesterfield when Ritchie worked as a social worker in the 1980s.

DC Lisa Bailey, of Derbyshire Police, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation which has concluded with a positive result.

“The victims have shown immense strength throughout the trial and I hope that this conclusion will bring them some sort of closure to what has been an extremely difficult time for them.”