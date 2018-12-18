Retailer donates gifts to poorly kids at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A city retailer has donated 100 chocolate selection boxes to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Baljeet Singh Kharia, owner of convenience store Singh’s Premiers, donated the selection boxes as a gift to the children who will not be at home this Christmas.

Members of the Singh’s team visited the hospital on Friday, December 14 to hand over the gifts.

Mr Kharia said: “As a business, we believe supporting our community helps us work harder and achieve more as one.”

The selections boxes are going to be given out to the children on Christmas Day.

Donna Webster and Katie Farrell, members of the hospital’s charity/play team were overwhelmed with the donation.

Mrs Webster said: “This is the first donation of selection boxes we have received, they will be given out on Christmas day by Santa.”

The Children’s Hospital was aware that it was receiving a donation but staff did not know the size or content of it.

Singh’s has also donated large amounts of food to the Burngreave food bank to ‘raise awareness and make it a great Christmas for the less fortunate.

The company also urged people to do more this Christmas for the less fortunate.