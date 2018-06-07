Resurfacing works across Sheffield delayed

A series of resurfacing works planned across Sheffield have been delayed with motorists and homeowners urged to consult street signage for the most up-to-date information.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey, who are carrying out highway improvements across the city as part of its £2.2 billion Streets Ahead contract, said works in the city centre, Upperthorpe and Millhouses had all been delayed due to previous works over-running.

A spokesman said: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by these slightly delayed works. Several minor streets in Upperthorpe, the city centre and Millhouses are due for resurfacing as part of our city wide highways improvement programme.

"Unfortunately, some previous resurfacing works have taken slightly longer than anticipated which has had a knock-on effect on the programme resulting in a couple of days delay.

“We write to all the residents where we’re planning this type of work and urge them to keep an eye on the temporary road signs, which we keep updated.”