Results day once again brought a wave of excitement, relief, and pride across Sheffield, as students collected their A-Level and vocational results, marking the culmination of years of work.

Nationally, the proportion of candidates receiving top grades has risen for the second year in a row, returning to levels higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time since 2018, boys narrowly outpaced girls in A/A* awards, with 28.4 per cent of boys’ entries achieving the top grades compared to 28.2 per cent of girls’ entries.

Maths remained the most popular subject for the 12th year running, attracting 112,138 entries, followed by Psychology.

The national picture shows a clear trend: students are gravitating towards subjects like economics, business, maths, and sciences, while humanities and modern languages are declining in popularity.

Locally, the picture is encouraging.

In Yorkshire & The Humber, one quarter of all grades came in at A or higher, up two percentage points on pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Chief Executive Henri Murison, emphasised both the achievements of students and the challenges that remain.

“Regional differences are part of a complex picture, but it is encouraging that the proportion of students receiving an A or A in Yorkshire has almost returned to, or exceeded, 2019 levels,” he said.

“However, the gap with London remains significant, and the pandemic has left lasting effects on student outcomes in the North."

This year’s outcomes showcase the talent of Sheffield students, and commitment of the city’s schools to high-quality teaching and student support.

One of the standout stories comes from High Storrs School, where nine students secured places at Oxford and Cambridge.

High Storrs School

"I got the grades," says Bess Hunter. | High Storrs School

High Storrs School

These students will be joining the ranks of Sheffield’s brightest as they head off to some of the world’s most prestigious universities, with courses spanning medicine, law, sciences, and humanities.

But while there have been many successes, results day also brought its fair share of stress for some institutions.

Sheffield College experienced a technical issue with its email system yesterday, temporarily preventing students from accessing their results.

Parents quickly reported difficulties and expressed frustration that students were unable to begin clearing processes promptly.

The issue was resolved by mid-morning, with the college confirming results were on their way to students.

Other school results:

Forge Valley School, located on Wood Lane and part of the INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, is also celebrating exceptional results.

Students celebrating their results at Forge Valley School on A-level results day 2025. | Forge Valley School

The school’s students demonstrated outstanding progress, placing the Forge Valley Sixth Form among the highest-performing providers in Sheffield.

Almost 45 per cent of all grades achieved were A*-B, with applied subjects averaging a Distinction.

Executive Headteacher Dale Barrowclough praised the students, saying: “We are delighted for our students who have yet again exceeded expectations.”

Students celebrating their results at Forge Valley School on A-level results day 2025. | Forge Valley School

Tapton School in Crosspool, also part of the INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, has secured its place among the top five percent of schools and colleges nationally.

Tapton School's Felix Evans is heading to Manchester MET to study Fashion Design with his excellent ABB.

Sixty-six percent of grades were A*-B, with an average grade of B and 34 per cent of students achieving A*-A.

Tapton School student Mia celebrating her A level results.

Headteacher Kat Rhodes expressed pride in the students’ achievements: “These amazing results will open doors to a range of meaningful destinations where we know students will continue to excel and make a positive difference to the world around them.”

Staff at Tapton School celebrate this year's outstanding results. Left to right : Channon Mehat, Eachel Becks, Kat Rhodes, Anna Siddell, Harkiran Grewal, Jo Haigh, Beth Walker, Laura Ridal, Kate Dudgeon. | National World

At Sheffield Park Academy, Head of Sixth Form Jane Peagram said: “We are thrilled with these results and proud of our students for their fantastic achievements.”

Ramina at Sheffield Park Academy who achieved three A*s and will be going to the University of Manchester to study Dentistry | Sheffield Park Academy

Many students have qualified for places at some of the country’s top Russell Group institutions, including the University of Manchester and the University of Liverpool.

Silverdale School has also seen extraordinary results this year.

Celebrations at Silverdale School on A Level Results Day 2025. | Silverdale School

The A-Level pass rate was an impressive 98.7 per cent, with 86.4 per cent of grades between A*-C.

Celebrations at Silverdale School on A Level Results Day 2025. | Silverdale School

Celebrations at Silverdale School on A Level Results Day 2025. | Silverdale School

Notably, nine students achieved straight A* grades - a remarkable feat.

Vocational subjects also performed strongly, with 43 per cent of grades awarded at Distinction*.

Headteacher Sarah Sims highlighted the students’ impressive choices for higher education, with many pursuing STEM subjects, health-related courses, and law.

But university is not the only option, with many students entering highly competitive apprenticeships with organisations such as HSBC, BT, Capgemini, and the Metropolitan Police.

Sheffield Girls’ also marked another year of strong performance, with over a third of grades awarded at A* and 88 per cent at A*-B.

Head of Sheffield Girls GDST Alex Wilson celebrates with the Class of 2025. | Sheffield GDST

Among the cohort, 37 students achieved at least one A*, and 13 girls secured three or more A*s.

Families celebrate

A spokesperson at the school said: "Nationally, we’ve seen a shift towards subjects like economics, business, maths, and sciences, with interest in humanities and modern languages declining.

Sheffield Girls' GDST says over a third of all grades awarded at A Level Results Day 2025 came in at A* (August 14). | Sheffield GDST

“It’s fantastic to see our Sheffield students bucking this trend, achieving excellent results across a wide range of subjects, including STEM courses."

At King Edward VII School, students celebrated strong outcomes, including a 98 per cent A-Level pass rate.

Students at The King Edward VI School in Morpeth have achieved impressive A-level results.

22% achieved A*-A grades, and 53 per cent achieved A*-B.

All smiles on A-level results day at The King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

The school continues its impressive record of progression to Oxbridge, with two students securing places at Oxford this year, adding to the 26 students over the last five years who have attended.

Headteacher Linda Gooden praised the students’ determination and resilience.

It was Astrea Academy’s inaugural sixth form results day yesterday, after opening in September 2023.

Top students at Astrea Academy, Nadia Hamad and Ariam Saleh achieved AAAA* and have both been accepted by the University of Sheffield to study Medicine.

Nadia Hamad and Ariam Saleh, Astrea Academy | Astrea Academy

Eckington sixth form students have defied all odds, with their ‘value added score’, a progress measure which compares their A-level performance with what might be expected from their GCSE results.

Eckington School Results 2025

On average, Eckington sixth formers may have progressed almost half a grade more than the national average.

Eckington A level results 2025

Eckington A level results 2025

Longley Park Sixth Form has enjoyed a 99 per cent pass rate, with students excelling across academic, creative, and technical subjects - including Fine Art, Photography, Game Art and Design, and T-Levels in Education - where pass rates were 100 per cent.

CEO Mike Westerdale commented: “These results are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when ambition meets opportunity.”

From High Storrs’ Oxbridge success, to exceptional A-Level and vocational achievements across the rest of the city - Sheffield students continue to rise to new heights, proving that hard work truly pays off.