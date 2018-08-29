Restaurant Next up for retailer’s Meadowhall store

Retail giant Next has submitted plans to transform the garden centre of its Meadowhall Home store into a restaurant.

The store, which opened on Vulcan Road, Tinsley, in December 2014, currently sells furniture and home decorations.

But in a planning statement submitted to Sheffield Council, the retailer said trading in the garden centre ‘was less than optimal and did not add value to the retail experience.

READ MORE: Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

The statement said: “Initially the garden centre use was popular but the trading in this part of store is now less than optimal.

“While the store is successful, the garden centre does not add value to the retail experience as Next had hoped.”

If approved, the works would see a retractable roof added to the garden centre of the store all built within the existing boundaries of the store.

The statement, prepared by My Town Planning Consultancy, said the restaurant would not have a detrimental impact on Sheffield city centre or Rotherham town centre.

READ MORE: Irresponsible’ flyer advertising guns and knives in Sheffield is banned

It also said no alternative sites which could accommodate the proposed development were available.

It added: “It is clear that there are no sites identified in our sequential search that are suitable, available and viable to accommodate the application proposal.

“The proposed external alterations in terms of openings match the scale and massing of the existing building and simply provide more articulation on the elevations.

READ MORE: Construction work begins on huge new Irish bar in Sheffield city centre

“The new roof is largely hidden behind the existing boundary wall when viewed from outside the building.

“There will be no detrimental impact on the visual amenity of either the building or the surrounding area.”

A decision is due to be made on the application by October 16.

Next is also due to move into the vacant BHS store on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre.