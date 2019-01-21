Restaurant blaze at Centertainment complex in Sheffield spreads to roof

A blaze at a restaurant on the Centertainment complex in Sheffield has spread to the roof.
Flames were first discovered at Harvester restaurant on the Valley Centertainment complex at 9am this morning.
An industrial deep fat fryer had caught fire.
Four fire engines were deployed to the scene but in the last few minutes flames have spread to the roof.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the blaze.
More to follow.