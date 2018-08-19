'Rest in peace my brother' - floral tributes left for Sheffield stabbing victim

Moving tributes have begun appearing at the spot where a young Sheffield man was stabbed to death.

The 21-year-old, named locally as Kavan Brissett, was found stabbed in an alleyway just off Langsett Walk, near Walkley Park, last Tuesday and he died of his wounds in hospital yesterday.

Flowers have been left near the spot where he was found, along with photos, a cuddly toy and a drawing he had made as a young boy.

One photo, featuring a photo of the victim in his boxing gear, is accompanied by the message: "Rest in peace my brother! Will always love you. Thanks for everything you've done for me."

Another tribute reads: "Kav, you have been took way too soon and didn't deserve what happened.

"You are missed and loved by many. Everyone will always think about you and all the memories they shared with you.

The victim as a young boy

"You was such a funny, kind and caring person. RIP."

A third says: "RIP Kav. Can't believe it. You've been taken too soon.

"There's so many cruel people in the world to do that to an innocent, loving person. You will be missed."

One note reads: "Kavan, one of my realest friends. So sad you're gone. Always be in our hearts."

A cuddly Tigger toy and a drawing the victim had done as a young boy were left beside the floral tributes

And another says: "Kav, never will I forget the time we spent together. You had such a pure heart and it truly breaks me to be writing this."

Alongside the flowers is a cuddly Tigger toy from the Winnie the Pooh books.

Emergency services were called to Langsett Walk just before 6.45pm last Tuesday.

The victim is believed to have been stabbed three times in the chest.

Police said he was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab wound but his condition deteriorated and he died yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident number 827 of August 14.