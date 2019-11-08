Residents warned as new area of Sheffield hit by flooding tonight

Residents in parts of Sheffield and Rotherham have been put on alert tonight after new flooding.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:37 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:38 pm

The Environment Agency said properties in Woodhouse Mill were beginning to flood – with South Yorkshire Police passing on alerts to residents.

A spokesman said: “Properties in Woodhouse Mill are now beginning to flood.

'No immediate risk' over Sheffield bridge feared to be at risk of flood collapse
A rescue operation is under way at Woodhouse Mill.

“These properties are not in a flood warning area so we are working with South Yorkshire Police who are warning residents directly.”

Earlier, police and fire chiefs said a bridge at Woodhouse Hill was in ‘no immediate risk’ of collapse after rumours began circulating on social media.