Residents warned as new area of Sheffield hit by flooding tonight
Residents in parts of Sheffield and Rotherham have been put on alert tonight after new flooding.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:38 pm
The Environment Agency said properties in Woodhouse Mill were beginning to flood – with South Yorkshire Police passing on alerts to residents.
A spokesman said: “Properties in Woodhouse Mill are now beginning to flood.
“These properties are not in a flood warning area so we are working with South Yorkshire Police who are warning residents directly.”
Earlier, police and fire chiefs said a bridge at Woodhouse Hill was in ‘no immediate risk’ of collapse after rumours began circulating on social media.