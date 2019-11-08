The Environment Agency said properties in Woodhouse Mill were beginning to flood – with South Yorkshire Police passing on alerts to residents.

A spokesman said: “Properties in Woodhouse Mill are now beginning to flood.

A rescue operation is under way at Woodhouse Mill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These properties are not in a flood warning area so we are working with South Yorkshire Police who are warning residents directly.”