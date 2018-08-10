Residents wake up to smell of burning across South Yorkshire

Residents across South Yorkshire are waking up to the smell of burning this morning - as a huge plume of smoke from Staffordshire has moved up the country overnight.

Emergency services in South Yorkshire have received a large number of calls from worried residents in Sheffield reporting the smell of burning but South Yorkshire Police said a large moorland blaze in Staffordshire is to blame.

Smoke from a moorland fire is affecting residents in South Yorkshire this morning

The smell is also noticeable in parts of Rotherham.

A force spokesman said: "We are receiving a number of calls reporting the smell of burning in the Sheffield area.

"The source is believed to be a large moorland fire in the Staffordshire area which is being dealt with by local emergency services so there is no need for alarm or to contact South Yorkshire Police."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there are 12 appliances and two water carriers tackling the blaze.

A spokesman said: "This is a large Moorland fire which is worsening due to the weather conditions. If you live in the vicinity, please keep windows and doors closed."