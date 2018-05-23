'Residents unable to leave their homes' after man stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

Shocked residents described how they were unable to leave their homes after a teenager was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate.

People living on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, said they were told by police stay in their homes while investigations were carried out following the murder of a 19-year-old man in a block of flats on their street.

The police cordon on Tannery Park, Woodhouse.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.10pm on Tuesday and the victim was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

One man, who did not want to be named, was unable to get to work due to the huge police cordon in place on the estate.

He said: "It was definitely a shock to be told that you can't get out because there was blood that they needed to carry out tests on.

Police on Tannery Close, Woodhouse.

"I heard the helicopters at about 11.30pm and knew it must have been something serious because of all the armed police and size of the cordon."

The victim has not yet been formally identified but his family has been notified of the incident and are being supported by specialist police officers.

A huge police cordon is in place around the crime scene and on Tannery Park while detectives piece together exactly what happened.

A woman, who also did not want to be named, said: "I got woken up at about 11.30pm because the dog was barking but never thought anything more of it.

"I woke up this morning at about 5.30am and they were putting the tape out. I've been told someone has been stabbed to death.

"I've lived here for five years and never known anything like it. You do see them drinking and dealing but nothing like this."

A 32-year-old man, who had been staying at his girlfriend's house on Tannery Close, said he was unable to use his van for work.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "My girlfriend got up at about 11.20pm and said there was police outside so I thought they were stealing cars so I went downstairs to check my car and van.

"Then I saw five armed response vehicles were there and then the next minute they taped it all off. I went back down and spoke to the police and they said there was blood on my van and not to use it.

"My girlfriend has got two children and her daughter was crying because she saw all the blue lights and her son didn't want to go out this morning."

The man added: "You hear about it all the time but when it's on your doorstep it's a bit more worrying. 19 years old is no life and it's crazy how often it's happening."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.