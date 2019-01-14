Residents unable to enter homes due to crash scene cordon in Sheffield suburb

Residents are unable to enter their homes in a Sheffield suburb because of a crash scene cordon outside.

A woman was involved in a collision with an ambulance close to Pitsmoor Surgery on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, earlier today.

She was taken to hospital but the nature of her injuries are not yet known.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 10.37am and the road was closed in both directions while the injured woman was treated at the scene and enquiries were carried out.

Pitsmoor Surgery is reported to be closed to patients while police officers remain at the crash scene.

Residents with homes inside the cordon are unable to enter or leave their homes while the area remains sealed off.

More to follow.