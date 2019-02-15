Residents of a Doncaster estate have been warned of potential disruption while urgent road repairs are carried out.

People living in Clay Lane have been given the warning by Doncaster Council ahead of the carriageway improvement works taking place later this month.

Clay Lane is set to face two to three days of road disruption.

Roads on part of the estate near Sandall Park will be closed for two to three days while the work is carried out from February 27 onwards.

Clay Lane, the street which runs around the perimeter of the estate, will be closed from its junction with Wilberforce Road to Jefferson Avenue between 8am and 6pm each day during the construction.

It will also be closed at its junction between Jefferson Avenue and Barnby Dun Road. It is understood that entrances and exits to the estate on Jefferson Avenue and Livingstone Avenue will remain open as normal and bus services will be unaffected.

However, motorists have been told they will have to move their vehicles off the carriageway while repairs to the ‘worn out’ road take place.

A Doncaster Council statement said: “In order for the work to be completed safely and efficiently, can we please ask that on the days of the road closures, all vehicles are removed from the highway by 8am.

“If you park your vehicle on your driveway you may incur delays of up to two hours while the works pass in front of your property so if you require immediate access to your vehicle, please move to a safe area outside the scheme limits.”

Householders have also been warned that any vehicles causing an obstruction to the works which cannot be moved by negotation will be hit with fines and towed away.