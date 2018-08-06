Residents object to plans for new Hillsborough micropub

Council leaders will decide later this week whether a Sheffield woman’s plans to set up a micropub can go head, after neighbours objected.

Wendy Douglas, of Langsett Road, Hillfoot, has applied to Sheffield City Council to convert a premises in Middlewood Road Hillsborough.

However, neighbours have objected to the plans, claiming the new micropub will cause noise nuisance.

In the application, it states that the premises would open from midday to 10pm Sundays to Thursdays, until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

It is described as a ‘small, intimate premises’ and would specialise in the sale of local beers.

There are no plans for live or recorded music, no gambling, and the premises would employ a manager and two members of staff.

The application also includes outside seating for a maximum of six people.

The application also states that windows and doors will be kept closed, signage is displayed on all doors asking drinkers to leave quietly, while glass bottles would only be placed into receptacles for recycling and disposal during daytime hours.

Shop owner Julie Pullen has contacted the council to object to the plans.

She wrote: “I am concerned that the proposed micropub will be a public nuisance with noise, outside smoking within the proximity of my shop, and under the influence of alcohol, trouble amongst the drinkers in the pub.

“I feel that, as we already have a lot of football violence in the area, having a pub in such close proximity will only cause more.”

Meanwhile, resident Marie Frew, said the proposed pub was not suitable for a residential area.

She wrote: “The residents in this area all have windows which open out onto Middlewood Road. Any king of antisocial noise would directly impact on our right to live in peace.

“Any cigarette smoke would directly permeate our homes.

“185 is on a direct route to Sheffield Wednesday football ground. The current level of noise, antisocial behaviour and littering is already bad enough on match days. This would be greatly exacerbated if a drinking establishment were allowed.

“There are so many purpose-built pubs and bars less than seven minutes walk in either direction. This area is not suitable for another one.”

The application will be discussed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub committee on Thursday, August 9 at the Town Hall.